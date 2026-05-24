Not The Pilot: This Is The Best-Selling Honda SUV In 2026 (So Far)

The global automotive market is undergoing a generational shift. Chinese EVs are flooding international markets, tariff pressures are reshaping supply chains, and legacy automakers are scrambling to figure out where they fit in a rapidly changing landscape. Honda, a brand that has spent decades earning the loyalty of American drivers, is not immune to the turbulence.

In fact, 2026 has brought Honda a milestone it never wanted — its first annual loss since the company went public in 1957, amounting to a $2.7 billion net loss. Much of the damage traces back to Honda's costly and ultimately unsuccessful push into the EV market, compounded by a broader industry-wide softening of electric vehicle demand. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe has since abandoned the company's target of going all-electric by 2040, a dramatic reversal that underscores just how difficult the road ahead remains. Still, not everything is doom and gloom for Honda.

Even as the company navigates the fallout from its EV stumble, some of its core models are doing what they have always done — selling in enormous numbers. According to Honda's April 2026 sales report, the CR-V led all Honda light trucks with 42,677 units sold, marking its second consecutive month with sales exceeding 40,000 units. That kind of momentum is hard to ignore. Despite the headlines about losses and strategic retreats, the CR-V is quietly reminding everyone why Honda built its American reputation in the first place.