Why Did Ford Kill The V6 Mustang?
Six-cylinder Mustangs have perhaps unfairly been the butt of the joke in muscle car and pony car circles for a long time. To the less charitable, getting a V6 Mustang simply meant you couldn't afford the V8. Way back in 1964 the Mustang was actually introduced as an economical family car, paired with a humble 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder as the base option. However, as history went on, big V8s like the Coyote, became inseparable with the 'Stang and it was "V8 or nothing" for fans of the pony car, despite the V6's lower cost and improved fuel efficiency.
In 2026, there is no V6 option for the Mustang at all. The base model is a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-banger. So where did the V6 go? Well, 2017 marked the last year of a V6-equipped Mustang. It was available with a 3.7-liter V6 with an even 300 hp, which was certainly enough to have fun with.
Simply put, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost was flat-out a more compelling option from a performance and efficiency standpoint. Through the magic of turbocharging, a small four-cylinder made more power than a V6 and it was better on gas to boot.
An EcoBoost-powered future
The numbers tell a clearer story, even if it's a game of inches, rather than miles. The EcoBoost's 310 hp and 328 lb-ft of torque were straightforwardly better than the old V6 on paper, but the real difference was in fuel economy. The EcoBoost Mustang was rated at up to 30 mpg on the highway. The V6 Mustang was rated at 27 highway mpg. The difference isn't much, but fuel prices add up quickly.
A lot of other factors just over the horizon didn't bode too well for the V6 either. Ford was about to start the process of cutting its entire lineup of sedans and hatchbacks, marking the end of the Focus and Fiesta, and moving its future toward EcoBoost-powered SUVs and trucks. Additionally, the Mustang was one of the last vehicles to use the 3.7-liter V6, so it wasn't doing Ford any favors keeping it around. Institutional changes were about to happen at Ford, the future was EcoBoost powered, and the old naturally aspirated V6 Mustang didn't have a ticket for the ride.