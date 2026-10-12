Why Did Ford Kill The V6 Mustang?

Six-cylinder Mustangs have perhaps unfairly been the butt of the joke in muscle car and pony car circles for a long time. To the less charitable, getting a V6 Mustang simply meant you couldn't afford the V8. Way back in 1964 the Mustang was actually introduced as an economical family car, paired with a humble 170 cubic-inch six-cylinder as the base option. However, as history went on, big V8s like the Coyote, became inseparable with the 'Stang and it was "V8 or nothing" for fans of the pony car, despite the V6's lower cost and improved fuel efficiency.

In 2026, there is no V6 option for the Mustang at all. The base model is a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-banger. So where did the V6 go? Well, 2017 marked the last year of a V6-equipped Mustang. It was available with a 3.7-liter V6 with an even 300 hp, which was certainly enough to have fun with.

Simply put, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost was flat-out a more compelling option from a performance and efficiency standpoint. Through the magic of turbocharging, a small four-cylinder made more power than a V6 and it was better on gas to boot.