YouTuber Brings Giant 102.4 Liter Diesel Engine Back To Life After Years Of Rust & Inactivity

Many car and truck enthusiasts understand the impressive capability of some diesel engines, as the amount of horsepower alone can sometimes be very surprising. A great example of this is the massive Mirrlees JS8 inline-eight diesel. One of these engines with 700 hp and a 102.8-liter displacement was actually sitting inactive for years, but thanks to the Mr. Hewes team on YouTube, this engine was recently brought back to life.

The 73-year-old engine was in rough shape, but had reportedly only accumulated about 720 hours of operation. When the team began digging into the engine, they found a significant amount of water in the sump, while the valves, cam followers, and injector pumps were stuck. The team had to free those components while also manually priming the oil system. Even the engine's decompression system was stuck, so they had to work on that before attempting to air-start it. After freeing the mechanism and working through the cylinders, they finally managed to turn the engine over.

But the diesel fuel system still needed some work, so the team had to bleed the individual injector pumps and tackle the components that were still sticking. Eventually, they got the engine to fire up and run on six cylinders, which was two less than the Mirrlees had. The problem was two stubborn fuel injectors, but once they were freed, all eight injector pumps began moving. The engine could finally run on all eight cylinders, reaching nearly 800 rpm.