There are numerous ways to tell the difference between a genuine Shelby Mustang and a great-looking clone that appears to be authentic but isn't. Because a real Shelby can sell for many times more than a dressed-up Ford Mustang, buyers need to know what makes a Shelby Mustang different than any other model. Don't trust anything on trust — verify.

Let's start with something you can do before you leave home to look at a 'Stang. It's called research, and doing it in advance can save you a lot of unnecessary travel, aggravation, and heartache. Shelby Mustangs rank among the rarest Ford Mustang models ever made, and their identification changed over the years. During the first two years of production, in 1965 and 1966, they had a separate Shelby data plate with a unique serial number that started with SFM for Shelby Ford Mustang. In 1967, Shelby switched to a longer serial number, while the 1968-1970 cars dropped the separate SFM plate and used Ford VINs, with Shelby-specific codes built-in.

If this sounds confusing, the good news is that the Shelby American Automobile Club (SAAC) has been tracking Shelby cars since 1975. It has become known as the foremost independent authority on authenticating Shelby Mustangs. SAAC's registry tracks a car's window stickers, dealer correspondence, Marti Reports confirming Ford production data, and records of when and where the car was built. If a car's serial number isn't in the registry's records, treat it as suspect until it's verified. This is a good place to start.