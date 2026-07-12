Why Did Ford Stop Using The Shelby Name?

The Ford Shelby Mustang is one of the most iconic rides in automobile history. Known as Eleanor in the hit movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," the Shelby style took the Mustang to new heights, becoming a legendary force on the racetrack and the highway. But the Shelby name is no longer used on Mustangs because Ford's focus shifted to its own brand performance identity.

In fact, Ford never actually owned Shelby — Shelby American is its own separate entity. The name was used by Ford in a partnership between the two companies. During that agreement, Ford paid royalties for every car that carried the Shelby badge, accounting for tens of thousands of vehicles over the course of the partnership. Ford's current efforts to move into a new era include the Dark Horse, a car that allows the automaker to fully own the branding, profits, and creative direction moving forward.

The Shelby GT350 and GT350R were both retired after the 2020 model year, leaving the GT500 as Ford's only remaining Shelby Mustang. The GT500 remained in production through the 2022 model year, becoming the final factory Shelby Mustang manufactured by Ford. When the seventh-generation Mustang debuted for 2024, the automaker did not introduce a Shelby variant. This marked the end of the Shelby era for Ford's factory Mustang lineup.