The Mustang Dark Horse Just Got An Upgrade That Should Make Corvette Owners Nervous

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse was already one of the less-hinged versions of the beloved pony car. It's a 500 horsepower, V8-powered rear-wheel drive muscle machine in a world where that doesn't really exist anymore. Now, Ford has announced a slew of upgrades in the form of the Mustang Dark Horse SC, a new trim level for the 2026 model year. The SC takes the Dark Horse out of mere muscle car territory into a strata that might make Corvette drivers frantically check the rearview mirror for approaching horses.

First and foremost, the 5.0-liter V8 in the regular Dark Horse has been boosted to a displacement of 5.2-liters, and it's been given a supercharger. A dual-clutch transmission has also been added to the mix for extra sporty bona fides. The big wing and hood scoop help too. In a press release, Ford said that the Dark Horse SC borrows from both the Ford Mustang GTD race car and the Mustang GT3. You're probably skimming this article to check for the horsepower ratings, and unfortunately Ford has not revealed any numbers as of yet. But given the bigger displacement and forced induction, it'll be a lot.