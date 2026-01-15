The Mustang Dark Horse Just Got An Upgrade That Should Make Corvette Owners Nervous
The Ford Mustang Dark Horse was already one of the less-hinged versions of the beloved pony car. It's a 500 horsepower, V8-powered rear-wheel drive muscle machine in a world where that doesn't really exist anymore. Now, Ford has announced a slew of upgrades in the form of the Mustang Dark Horse SC, a new trim level for the 2026 model year. The SC takes the Dark Horse out of mere muscle car territory into a strata that might make Corvette drivers frantically check the rearview mirror for approaching horses.
First and foremost, the 5.0-liter V8 in the regular Dark Horse has been boosted to a displacement of 5.2-liters, and it's been given a supercharger. A dual-clutch transmission has also been added to the mix for extra sporty bona fides. The big wing and hood scoop help too. In a press release, Ford said that the Dark Horse SC borrows from both the Ford Mustang GTD race car and the Mustang GT3. You're probably skimming this article to check for the horsepower ratings, and unfortunately Ford has not revealed any numbers as of yet. But given the bigger displacement and forced induction, it'll be a lot.
Borrowing from real race cars
We do know, however, that it gets Brembo brakes (six pistons in the front and four in the rear), MagneRide suspension as standard, and a bunch of wacky exterior color options and accents (including teal and of course, carbon fiber). The Dark Horse SC also gets a variable traction control system that allows you to augment how much traction you want at any given time. Ford developed this system on the Mustang GTD. The optional Track Package (yes, there's a track package on a car that is ostensibly built for the track) includes carbon fiber wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R tires for good measure.
So far, we only know what it looks like and what the parts list is comprised of. The price, performance numbers, and power is an unknown at the moment, but given the list of features, it would have to fall on its face pretty hard to disappoint and that seems unlikely. Ford says the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC will be available to terrorize the track in the summer of this year after production starts in the spring.