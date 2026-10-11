This Tech Can Help Fix Damaged Sewer Pipes Without Digging Up Your Yard

The thing with resin is that it's a syrupy liquid that turns into hard plastic once it cures, except in this case it doesn't harden on its own. Instead, the crew actually needs to pump in hot water or steam, or by running a UV light through the tube. Again, the biggest sell with this method is that none of this needs a trench going through your yard. As a result, it's not just your yard that stays largely untouched, but also your driveway, patio, or walkway sitting on top of the pipe.

The process is vastly quicker, too, so you can save up on paid hours. For a small cracked section of a home's sewer line or a pipe burst by cold weather, the whole process just takes a day or two. By contrast, crews usually need two to three days to dig up and replace even part of that line. On top of that, lining a home's line often costs less than replacing it.

It's not just for individual houses, either, as cities can also employ the method for the larger sewer pipes running under the street that households drain into. The process is relatively quick, but while it happens you might want to go easy on showers and laundry or the water could back up.

However, there are still limits to where the technique can be used. It works best on pipes that are simply cracked, leaky, or rusted. If a pipe is properly caved in, though, the crews will likely still have to dig up. The technique is also not the most durable out there, at least compared to PVC pipes. Swapping those in ensures the line lasts over a 100 years. By comparison, a liner should last around 50 years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which isn't bad, but it is only half the lifespan.