If Cold Weather Bursts A Pipe, This Should Be Your Next Step

Most pipes in our home often run under floors, behind walls, or in our basements. This means that in case a pipe bursts, it can go for days or weeks without notice. Given the dangers associated with a burst pipe, you'll want to keep your ears and eyes open for the early warning signs of a burst pipe. These include reduced water pressure, a higher water bill, damp spots in the basement, and mold growth on the ceiling or the walls.

Once you've figured out you've a burst pipe, before you make any attempt to remedy the situation, your first course of action should be to turn off the water supply. This way, you'll protect your home's structure and personal belongings from further water damage. Next, you'll want to protect your plumbing system by draining the remaining water inside the pipes. To do this, open all faucets that dispense water, including the kitchen sink, water heater, and shower. You'll also want to flush all the toilet tanks.

Don't forget to turn off your electricity supply, too. This way, you'll eliminate the possibility of electrocution. After that, locate the burst and schedule a checkup with a professional. If your home insurance covers water damage, it's a good idea take pictures and videos of the issue before contacting them. However, if your water pipes have frozen, but are intact, try using a hair dryer or a space heater to thaw the frozen sections.