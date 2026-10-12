What's The Easiest Type Of Car Paint For DIYers To Use?

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It gets pretty tempting to do the job at home once you see what body shops charge, which can easily run around $5,000. Meanwhile, if you buy supplies and do it at home, the job can cost anywhere between $100 and $1,500, depending on the type of paint you pick. However, some paints are a lot easier to work with, especially if you're a beginner. It all comes down to factors like the mixing, the number of coats, and the spraying gear each paint calls for. For most small jobs — like removing car scratches or small rust repairs – the easiest pick is typically factory-matched spray cans. These are ordinary aerosol cans filled with paint that matches your car's original color code. They don't need an air compressor, a spray gun, or any mixing.

The catch is that these spray cans are more of a touch-up tool. For a whole car, you'd be better off with single-stage urethane, a type of car paint that's easier for DIYers to work with. It combines the color and the glossy protective finish in a single product, which is why it's called single-stage. You spray it on, and there's no need for a separate clear coat afterward.

Within this category, JD Power names acrylic urethane as the easiest DIY paints to use. This is basically urethane with acrylic, a synthetic resin, blended into its base. The site says even first-timers shouldn't run into many problems applying it, making it a solid pick if you're new to painting.