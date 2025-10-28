Every Major Automotive Paint Brand Ranked Worst To Best By User Reviews
You're on the final frontier of any project car: the paint job. It's the moment of truth. You've spent months (or even years) welding, sanding, and perfecting every last inch. The body is finally straight, and now you have to cover it in something that won't make it look like a toddler's art project. But choosing a paint brand? It's a total gamble. We've all seen it: one car rolls out of the garage looking like a million bucks, and the other ... well, let's just say it's got character.
And good luck asking for advice. If you dare to pose the question "What's the best automotive paint?" online, you're bound to start a digital showdown. You'll get five painters, six fiercely held opinions, and at least one person who swears by a mysterious brew mixed in their garage. It's enough to make you want to just rattle-can the whole thing and call it a day. So, who do you trust? Well, consider us your paint-splattered guides through this confusing world. We've waded through the online arguments and filtered out the fumes to bring you 13 paint brands ranked from "absolutely not" to "never using anything else."
SEM Products
If you've ever looked at your faded dash and thought, "You deserve better," SEM Products is your brand. It's the go-to for specialty acrylic and urethane paints built for flexible plastics, vinyl, and other non-metal parts. So, while you won't be spraying your whole car with its products, it's unbeatable for making old parts look factory-fresh again. Want to give your interior a like-new finish? Use the Color Coat line. Or go for Trim Black to restore your exterior plastics.
Need proof of its brilliance? One Reddit user shouted, "SEM Interior paint is SUPERIOR" after reviving their 4Runner's oak interior, with before-and-after photos showing awe-inspiring results. Another gave "major props to SEM Trim Black coating" for bringing faded exterior trim back from the dead. Someone even said their Integra's exterior trim still looks freshly painted after three years in the brutal Colorado sun.
It's widely available at auto parts stores, Summit Racing, and Amazon, but before you load up your cart, know this: Prep is everything. Scuff every surface with maroon Scotch-Brite, degrease like your life depends on it, and use SEM's plastic surface prep, or you're setting yourself up for disappointment.
Southern Polyurethanes
SPI is the weird kid on this list because it doesn't actually sell color. Wait, what? Yep, Southern Polyurethanes makes primers, sealers, and clearcoats, then looks at you like, "figure out the middle part yourself." They're the foundation-and-finish specialists who decided basecoats were someone else's problem. And honestly? They've made it work.
Restorers and serious hobbyists absolutely love them. Their online forum is packed with helpful info, and the company owner actually hangs out there answering questions. That's a level of customer service almost unheard of nowadays. Users won't stop raving about the quality, constantly saying SPI beats premium brands like PPG at half the price. One former PPG die-hard said straight up, "SPI Universal Clear is superior to any PPG clear I've ever used." Another chimed in: "SPI does not have a clear equal to [PPG] 4000. They are all better." 'Nuff said.
The downside? You can't just click "buy now" and call it a day. You have to call or email them to order, which feels charmingly old-school but also mildly annoying when you're used to Amazon Prime. And yeah, you'll need to source your basecoat from another brand, which is an extra step.
Dupli-Color
Ah, Dupli-Color. It's the brand you find right next to the fuzzy dice at the auto parts store, promising a showroom finish from a spray can. And for tiny touch-ups and caliper paint, it's a legit hero. But their Paint Shop quarts for real spray guns? That's a different story. It's a pre-reduced lacquer system, meaning it's already thinned and ready to spray straight from the can. The upside? It's easy to use and dries faster than you can clean your gun. The downside? You're buying half paint, half thinner, and you can't adjust it for temperature or humidity. Shooting in the heat? Good luck — it'll dry on the way to the surface.
Forum users report that it lays down pretty decent for the price. Metallics cover evenly, and if you mess up, lacquer is forgiving enough to sand and reshoot without a mental breakdown. The catch? Lacquer is soft. It's famously vulnerable to bird droppings, tree sap, and even a solid fingernail press, according to one reviewer. Flaking and spiderweb cracks aren't uncommon, either. Basically, it's the finish you use when you're more focused on getting color on the car than on that color lasting a decade. Perfect for a learner? Absolutely. For a keeper? Keep walking.
Eastwood
If you've ever fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole of garage restorations, you know Eastwood. It's the king of the "do-it-all-yourself" crowd, selling everything from welders and bead rollers to, yep, its own line of paint. It offers both pre-mixed and OEM-matched paints, including shiny pearls and metallics. Plus, it has a full line of 2K aerosols, all available on its site and Amazon.
The consensus from first-timers on forums and in reviews is overwhelmingly positive. Users praise the single-stage paints like "Interstate Black" and "GM Fleet White" as "easy to mix and spray," "affordable," and able to "lay down real smooth" with a "great shine," even using budget gear. One DIYer on Reddit, who painted his Beetle in Eastwood's Candy Apple Red, said he's "feeling proud" after being quoted $10,000-$15,000 by pros for the same job.
So, what's the catch? It's hobbyist-grade, not a pro-shop system. So expect a bit less UV resistance than the high-end brands. And as some Facebook painters warned, you must follow the instructions, especially flash times, or "you will get solvent pop." But if you want to learn, have fun, and still get a quality finish, Eastwood's a great choice.
Matrix Automotive Finishes
Born from the minds of former PPG employees, Matrix Automotive Finishes initially gained fame (and some side-eye) for being a "PPG DBC knockoff." But hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Especially when it saves you money. These days, it's owned by Sherwin-Williams/Valspar, making it a legit player in the mid-range game.
Matrix serves up the whole shebang: primers, sealers, basecoats, and clears in a 2K urethane system. What's the big buzz? One painter's 1963 Impala came out "close to show quality." Another said the urethane clear "shoots and lays out great." The "Boogie Man" painter won five trophies at Detroit's Autorama using all Matrix and got featured at its SEMA booth. Coverage is solid, color matching works well with its AccuShade tools, and pricing makes the drawbacks worth the trouble.
Now, the tea: Because of its copycat roots, some old-school painters give it the side-eye, wondering if it truly stacks up. And finding the stuff can be a treasure hunt. You can't just buy it online with a few clicks. You have to find a local jobber or paint supplier. Plus, it's a pro system, so you need to know how to mix it right; it's not exactly paint-by-numbers.
Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
Wait, isn't Sherwin-Williams where you get paint for your living room? Yep! But plot twist ... it also has a whole separate division selling serious automotive paint. Its 2K urethane and waterborne lines, like Ultra 7000 and the fancy Ultra 9K, come as full systems with primers, bases, and clears. It's made for professionals, but nothing's stopping a brave DIYer from giving it a shot (and probably bragging about it later).
So, what's the deal? It's rock-solid reliable. One user called it trusted by "both OEMs and the aftermarket — can't go wrong." It just added a translucent magenta toner for tricky candy reds, showing it's solving real painter problems. It even supplies paint for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, so it's definitely got the performance chops.
The downside is that this is production paint, not creative paint. If you want wild custom effects, look elsewhere. SW Automotive is built for efficiency and accurate color matching, not party tricks. And don't walk into a retail Sherwin-Williams store expecting car paint. You need its separate Automotive branches, which can be harder to find. Plus, some branches have a reputation for being unhelpful or rude.
Tamco Paint
Ever stumbled across a paint brand online with ridiculously good prices and thought, "Yeah, right, what's the catch?" That's Tamco. It cuts out the middleman, selling its 2K urethane and basecoat systems directly from its website. The lineup includes everything from primers and reducers to high-gloss clears and custom candy colors.
So, what makes Tamco stand out? Its unique finishes like Liquid Lavender make people do a double take, with many refusing to believe it isn't a vinyl wrap. The clearcoats are famous for being "crystal clear" (no yellow tint!) and laying down incredibly glossy, like "GLASS off the gun!!" On top of that, its customer service is legendary, offering direct help from the owners and a super active, supportive Facebook group. And that's definitely a huge plus for DIYers.
Of course, nothing's perfect. Its flashiest colors (looking at you, Toxicity) can be a bit diva-like, sometimes demanding an extra coat or two to really show off. And if you're trying to match some boring factory color from 1962, you're probably in the wrong place. But for creating something that'll make people say, "Whoa, what IS that?" Tamco is your new best friend.
House of Kolor
House of Kolor doesn't do "nice." It does "speechless." This is the paint for builders who want to end the conversation before it starts, with finishes so deep and complex they look like liquid gemstones. You get this premium 2K urethane system for one purpose: to create rolling works of art. And when it works, it's pure magic.
A custom painter with 26 years of experience said he's won "many best paint and best of show awards" using HOK, and his 1952 Packard painted in candy apple red over copper lasted 15 years outside before showing any real fade. Amazon reviews call it "superb quality," praising how it sprays without runs and delivers professional results. Difficulty ratings on its website help you know what you're getting into, and it offers YouTube tutorials and workshops.
Of course, all that shine comes with a few strings attached. For starters, get ready to open your wallet ... wide. HOK is notoriously expensive, and that price tag comes with a steep learning curve. This isn't beginner-friendly stuff. Users warn it's "time-consuming" and requires "many coats" for proper coverage, with some arguing the coverage is poor for the price. Oh, and don't expect to grab it off a shelf. TCP Global and other authorized dealers are your best bet.
AkzoNobel
AkzoNobel is like the fancy European megacorp of the paint world. It's huge, painting everything from Teslas to jumbo jets. For cars, it plays the field with a few different names: Sikkens and Lesonal are its top-shelf premium brands, while Wanda is the budget-friendly line. Oh, and Imperium? That's just Wanda wearing a disguise so it can be sold in regular stores without upsetting the pros — sneaky, sneaky!
People online really dig Wanda and Imperium, despite the budget price. We saw users on forums saying it "covered like nobody's business" and was an "excellent product" for the money. One user even said, "anyone that doesn't like Wanda ... hasn't used it!" It's surprisingly good stuff. When you step up to Lesonal or Sikkens, you're basically dipping your spray gun into the same paint DNA used by luxury automakers.
Is it worth the hype? Experiences vary widely. Some painters think Lesonal is flawless, others think it needs too many coats. Wanda and Imperium fans love the price, but bright colors can be tricky, and the clear sometimes fades faster than expected. And if you do want to go with Sikkens or Lesonal, you'll need deep pockets — and maybe a pro hookup — to play.
BASF Coatings
BASF is what happens when German engineers get obsessive about paint chemistry. And it has paid off. Its premium Glasurit and R-M lines are trusted by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, and Formula One teams like Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber. Paint flying past at 200 mph? No problem. BASF doesn't believe in flaking under pressure.
So it's no shock that forum painters can't stop singing its praises. One who switched from Envirobase said it "dries so much faster and harder" with "no hardener in tri-stage colors." The clears get special love. Users call them "awesome," "glass," and "very hard to run." Coverage is reportedly exceptional, with one shop painting a complete Ford Taurus with just 2.5 quarts. Witchcraft? You be the judge.
Now for the part that stings a little. The price? Brutal. The learning curve? Even worse. Even pros admit it takes practice, since the wet-on-wet system "doesn't spray like anything else." Your go-to HVLP? Yeah, that's not invited. You'll need special RP guns, and probably a friendly BASF rep to walk you through setup. And speaking of BASF reps, you'll likely need to know one just to get your hands on the stuff. It's not exactly available with Prime shipping.
Axalta Coating Systems
Make way for paint royalty — Axalta's in the house. It's the crew that took over the legendary DuPont paint empire. Remember ChromaPremier and ChromaBase? Yep, those classics now live under the Axalta umbrella, joined by a whole family of sibling brands. Together, they produce everything from 2K urethanes and high-solid clears to advanced waterborne systems.
And guess what? The DuPont magic is still in the mix, even in the budget Nason line. In one Facebook group, a first-time DIY painter showed off his Nason respray, and the comments were full of support. Painters called it "good stuff for the money" and "very friendly." One body shop painter even chimed in: "Nason is a superior product. We use some of it in our shop."
But, like any big family gathering, there's always a little drama. Those high-society brands like Cromax and Standox? Prepare for sticker shock, and good luck finding them unless you know an authorized distributor. And poor Nason? While DIYers often love it, some pros can be super critical. We saw a Reddit post where a user's boss banned him from using it. Yikes.
PPG Industries
PPG is the blockbuster of the paint world — big budget, tons of tech, and always a crowd-pleaser. It runs the show with Deltron, Envirobase, and Shop-Line, covering everything from high-end waterborne systems to budget-friendly 2K urethanes. Need a specific color? It's got five million of them. Yes, really. Need obscure '90s Nissan gold or limited-edition BMW gray? Already in the database.
The painter community has nothing but respect for PPG. On Reddit, one user praised Envirobase for producing "an OE-quality paint job," and another enthusiastically reported, "I spray PPG Deltron and Envirobase every day" with excellent results. Members of the Bob Is The Oil Guy forum called it "the best" and praised its long-standing reputation. Even Shop-Line defenders came out swinging, calling it a "great beginner paint system" and noting its solid color match capabilities.
Of course, all that quality comes with sticker shock. The top-shelf stuff can run "nearly a grand a gallon," and DIYers will have better luck finding Shop-Line or Omni, which, depending on who you ask, are either "nice for the money" or "used car lot paint." Still, for color accuracy, durability, and pure pro cred, PPG is hard to top.
UreChem
Ever drooled over a SEMA-worthy candy or chameleon paint job, then checked the price and felt your soul leave your body? Well then, you need to meet UreChem. Sold mostly direct to DIYers through The Coating Store (plus Amazon and eBay), this Mississippi-made brand is the internet's best-kept secret for killer colors on a budget. It's got the works — primers, clears, every sheen of single-stage you can imagine, plus a full lineup of pearls, metallics, and chameleons. You can even get restoration colors matched to old-school factory shades.
We went looking for the "you get what you pay for" complaints and found ... a borderline cult-like following instead. On Facebook, painters show off wild UreChem creations, proving you don't need a big budget for a show-car finish. As for retailer reviews, users rave that it's "awesome and really user-friendly," even for amateurs. Durability? We found one reviewer whose KonFusion chameleon paint still "looks great" after 12 years on his Chevelle. That said, its true candy paints fade faster in sunlight (that's just how candies work, not a flaw). Beyond that, it doesn't have the prestige of PPG or BASF (yet), but if you want show-stopping color without selling a kidney, this paint punches way above its price tag.
Our automotive paint ranking process
Every painter has their favorite brands, making it difficult to separate personal preference from real performance. To get a fair picture, we looked at what real painters are saying online, from weekend DIYers shooting their first project to seasoned pros running full paint booths.
We dug through forum threads, Facebook groups, and verified retailer reviews to find which brands consistently earn praise for color, coverage, and results. From there, we focused on paints that are actually available to U.S. consumers, whether online, through jobbers, or at local auto body supply stores.
Each brand was ranked based on factors like spray performance, appearance, longevity, and the value it offers for the price. The goal? To find out which automotive paint brands real people trust to make their cars shine now and in the future.