Every Major Automotive Paint Brand Ranked Worst To Best By User Reviews

You're on the final frontier of any project car: the paint job. It's the moment of truth. You've spent months (or even years) welding, sanding, and perfecting every last inch. The body is finally straight, and now you have to cover it in something that won't make it look like a toddler's art project. But choosing a paint brand? It's a total gamble. We've all seen it: one car rolls out of the garage looking like a million bucks, and the other ... well, let's just say it's got character.

And good luck asking for advice. If you dare to pose the question "What's the best automotive paint?" online, you're bound to start a digital showdown. You'll get five painters, six fiercely held opinions, and at least one person who swears by a mysterious brew mixed in their garage. It's enough to make you want to just rattle-can the whole thing and call it a day. So, who do you trust? Well, consider us your paint-splattered guides through this confusing world. We've waded through the online arguments and filtered out the fumes to bring you 13 paint brands ranked from "absolutely not" to "never using anything else."