Who Owns Eastwood Tools, And Where Are They Made?

If you work with tools in your personal or professional life, odds are you know full well that there are loads of brands out there. The likes of Milwaukee, Hart, maker of strange tools one can't help but want, DeWalt, and a host of others are committed to helping out in any way they can with a variety of jobs. Meanwhile, there are some tool providers that are more dialed-in with their approach, featuring a catalogue of offerings specific to one key area. Eastwood Tools is one such name, having built a reputation for itself specifically in the automotive world since its founding in 1978.

Advertisement

The brainchild of Curt Strohacker, Eastwood Tools has become a notable name in the DIY mechanic scene. Through an e-commerce format, the company provides all manner of top-quality tools and equipment to those seeking to work on automotive jobs — those easy DIY projects for beginners to tackle, as well as those a bit more advanced. Since 2019, the company has been overseen by Kian Capital Partners, which purchased the majority of the company in May of that year. The exact terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Brian Huck currently acts as the CEO, COO, and President of Eastwood Tools.

With it established that Kian Capital is the company behind Eastwood Tools, the next question is, where exactly are the brand's tools manufactured?

Advertisement