Genesis GV80 Resale Value: How Much Does The Luxury SUV Depreciate After 5 Years?
The Genesis GV80 is the Korean luxury brand's midsize SUV. New 2026 models start at $59,195, including freight, for the 2.5T RWD model and go up to $83,520 for the 3.5T Prestige Black AWD.
After five years, the Genesis GV80 depreciates by 49.2%, according to iSeeCars.com. This compares well to 50.1% depreciation for all SUVs in the luxury category, meaning that the GV80 actually depreciates less than the category average. In dollars, this equates to an average depreciation of $28,929, with the vehicle retaining 50.8% of its residual value for a resale value of $29,921. To arrive at these numbers, iSeeCars.com reviewed information on more than 15 million vehicles, including the GV80. By figuring out the GV80's resale value and its depreciation after five years, the publication is able to calculate how well the Genesis GV80 will hold its value. Our review of the Genesis GV80 showed us that with a luxury SUV this good, who needs legacy?
Another source of Genesis GV80 depreciation information comes from CarEdge.com. The publication states that the GV80 will have 52% depreciation over five years, with an average resale value of $34,822 when it reaches five years old. This number applies to vehicles judged to be in good condition, driven an average of 13,500 miles per year for five years, and sold for $71,827 when new. These depreciation and resale figures are derived from CarEdge's historical vehicle data. Variations between these sources reflect differences in their methodologies.
What else should you know about the Genesis GV80?
The Genesis GV80 is available in two body styles — a traditional squared-off SUV and a slanted-roof coupe version. The SUV comes with two powertrains: a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 300 horsepower and RWD or AWD, or a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower and AWD standard. The coupe has the V6 as standard, with a more powerful engine that adds an electric supercharger to the twin-turbo setup for 409 horsepower. All GV80 models use an eight-speed automatic transmission to send the engine's power to the wheels. Our review of the 2025 Genesis GV80 coupe highlighted its impressive low-speed punch and ultra-premium interior, with high-quality materials throughout.
Performance testing of the Genesis GV80 by Car and Driver produced acceleration numbers for the 0-60 mph run of 6.1 seconds for the 2.5T, 5.7 seconds for the 3.5T, and 5.2 seconds for the e-supercharged coupe. The 3.5 T posted a quarter-mile time of 14.2 seconds at 100 mph, while the e-supercharged coupe was a tad quicker at 13.9 seconds at 101 mph. For cargo capacity, the SUV provides 37 cu. ft. behind the second row, expanding to 72 cu. ft. with the second row folded. The coupe has less space, with 30 cu. ft. behind the second row and 62 cu. ft. when it's folded.
As you might expect, the best GV80 fuel economy is found on the 2.5T RWD, which gets 20 mpg City and 26 mpg Highway. If you plan on buying used, check out these used Genesis SUVs offering the most affordable luxury.