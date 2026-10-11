Genesis GV80 Resale Value: How Much Does The Luxury SUV Depreciate After 5 Years?

The Genesis GV80 is the Korean luxury brand's midsize SUV. New 2026 models start at $59,195, including freight, for the 2.5T RWD model and go up to $83,520 for the 3.5T Prestige Black AWD.

After five years, the Genesis GV80 depreciates by 49.2%, according to iSeeCars.com. This compares well to 50.1% depreciation for all SUVs in the luxury category, meaning that the GV80 actually depreciates less than the category average. In dollars, this equates to an average depreciation of $28,929, with the vehicle retaining 50.8% of its residual value for a resale value of $29,921. To arrive at these numbers, iSeeCars.com reviewed information on more than 15 million vehicles, including the GV80. By figuring out the GV80's resale value and its depreciation after five years, the publication is able to calculate how well the Genesis GV80 will hold its value. Our review of the Genesis GV80 showed us that with a luxury SUV this good, who needs legacy?

Another source of Genesis GV80 depreciation information comes from CarEdge.com. The publication states that the GV80 will have 52% depreciation over five years, with an average resale value of $34,822 when it reaches five years old. This number applies to vehicles judged to be in good condition, driven an average of 13,500 miles per year for five years, and sold for $71,827 when new. These depreciation and resale figures are derived from CarEdge's historical vehicle data. Variations between these sources reflect differences in their methodologies.