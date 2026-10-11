Does The 'XL' On A Ford F-150 Mean Anything?

If there's one thing pickup trucks are known for, it's having tons of trims. It can get a bit confusing to keep track of them all — the Ford F-150 alone has eight trim levels. Let's start at the bottom of the ladder: the XL. This is actually the name for the base trim, which can be more than enough for some pickup truck buyers.

Ford has never offered an explanation for the XL badge. The Ford F-150 XL is $39,585 (before $2,795 destination charge), the most affordable in the lineup. The Raptor can cost you $79,005, a world apart. The XL may not have the same off-roading chops, but it has everything you need to get the job done.

The XL comes standard with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that makes 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can upgrade to a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 (400 hp and 500 lb-ft), and a 5.0-liter V8 (400 hp and 410 lb-ft). The base engine of the F-150 has a maximum towing capacity of 8,400 lbs and the XL is the only trim that is offered as a regular cab with an 8-foot bed. That configuration, paired with the bigger 3.5-liter engine also offers the lineup's highest payload capacity of 2,400 lbs. With 17-inch silver steel wheels and LED reflector headlamps, the XL is ready for a variety of challenges. Inside, there's a 12-inch touchscreen and Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, which comes with automatic emergency braking, a lane-keeping system, and other safety features.