This Ultra-Rare Mustang Was Built To Be Rented – Now Only Four Exist

There was once a very rare, high-performance Mustang that ended up in a rental fleet along with 59 others of its type. It was known as the Hertz SVO Mustang, and these 60 cars were offered to the public, or at least to those members of it who could drive a manual transmission. Our story on the Mustang SVO went into detail about what made it so special. One of these has come up for auction by Fleming's Ultimate Garage and is pretty rare in its own right.

Hertz originally began its Rent-A-Racer program back in 1966, when Carroll Shelby himself sold 1,001 versions of his Shelby GT350 to the rental company, renaming it the GT350H for Hertz and painting it black with two wide gold stripes. Turning the 1985 Mustang SVO into a rental car was Hertz's second attempt to add a Ford Mustang performance vehicle to its fleet. The Dark Sage color was reportedly ordered by Hertz to be applied to 10 out of the total order of 60 of these Hertz SVOs, and it is claimed by Fleming's to be one of only four in that color that have survived.

Because the Ford Mustang SVO was only offered with a five-speed manual transmission, this was the way it went into the Hertz fleet. Unlike other Hertz Rent-A-Racers, the Mustang SVOs did not have unique exterior paint. In addition to the 10 in Dark Sage, the rest were finished in an assortment of standard SVO colors. Like this one, they occasionally come up for auction.