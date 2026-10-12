Are Ryobi 40V And 36V Batteries Interchangeable?

In the United States, the Ryobi power tool battery platform is pretty straightforward as far as voltage categorization goes. As of publication, the tool brand sells 4-volt, 18-volt — a favorite among many power tool brands — 40-volt, and 80-volt batteries to power its various tools and appliances. However, outside of the U.S., the Ryobi battery catalog expands its reach, at least at first glance. In Australia, for instance, Ryobi sells 36-volt batteries, but these aren't a new or different variety at all. These batteries are just what Americans recognize as 40V batteries, making them completely interchangeable voltage-wise when put to use in 40V and 36V-labeled tools alike.

These same power level batteries are identified by different voltage classifications. In Australia, as well as other regions outside of the U.S., Ryobi markets its batteries using the 36V nominal voltage, or the average working voltage it delivers while the battery is used in a tool. They do reach 40V at their peak, contrary to what this naming might seem to suggest. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Ryobi opts for advertising the 40V peak voltage, which is the highest voltage the battery reaches once it's fully recharged and removed from the charger. These generally operate at around 36V on average, but for the sake of marketing, the higher, more "impressive" 40V number takes precedent. It's no different than how 20V and 18V batteries are basically the same, too.

Despite their different voltage labels, 36V and 40V tools from Ryobi should have no trouble powering the same set of tools. For those curious, even their physical design allows for swappability as necessary — as long as their physical rail mounting hardware and housing shapes match.