Sikorsky S-61: How Much Does The Civilian Sea King Helicopter Cost?

Sikorsky is the manufacturer of some of the most iconic military helicopters in history, including the UH-60 Black Hawk, but its civilian S-61 Sea King is nearly as impressive. It's a twin-engine, medium-lift amphibious helicopter that, during its military service as the SH-3, became the first helicopter to combine submarine detection (sonar) with weapon delivery on the same airframe.

That said, if you're shopping for a helicopter, you'd probably be better off going with one of these cheap helicopters that you can actually buy. The site Aircraft Cost Calculator puts the current average price of a pre-owned S-61 at a cool $2.4 million, though that price is an average. The final price could be very different for an airworthy Sea King versus one requiring a major restoration.

If you're looking for the upgraded S-61T model, you can expect to pay even more. The S-61T is a modernization of the original design, combining the S-61 airframe with upgrades like composite main rotor blades, a new digital cockpit, as well as structural work and wiring updates.