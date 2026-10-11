Can You Sharpen A Serrated Knife? Yes - Here's How To Do It Safely

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Serrated knives are common in tool sets, not just in the kitchen. Many Swiss Army Knives include a serrated edge among their tools, including some battery-powered options. You'll also find them in the kits of emergency responders, military personnel, or tucked into many tool boxes. But just like standard knife edges, they can dull over time.

The good news is that you can sharpen a serrated knife, even partially serrated blades like you'll sometimes find on a Leatherman. It's good to have an idea of whether you need to sharpen both sides of a Leatherman's included knife. However, the process is a bit different from sharpening a plain-edged blade. You'll want to use either a special tool like a tapered sharpening rod sized for the gullets (the curved recesses), or invest in an electric sharpener capable of handling serrated knives.

In either case, you'll want to start by cleaning the blade. If you're sharpening a folding knife or multi-tool, open it fully and make sure it's locked in place. Be sure to work in good light, and for an electric sharpener, follow the manufacturer's instructions for serrated blades closely. For the Chef'sChoice Trizor XV Knife Sharpener, for instance, there's a stropping disk in the machine's third stage that is capable of sharpening serrated blades without stripping away too much metal.