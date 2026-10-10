How Many Engine Hours Is Considered A Lot For A Semi-Truck?

Truckers estimate that the average maximum mileage for a well-maintained semi-truck is about 750,000 miles before you have to overhaul or replace it. Yet, while mileage is an important statistic to keep track of, engine hours may be even more important for determining a semi's longevity. Similar to a boat's engine hours, people use certain thresholds to determine whether a semi-truck has a low, moderate, or high amount of engine hours on it. If it has under 10,000 engine hours, that's considered a truck with a low number of hours, while the 20,000 to 30,000 hour range is considered to be high. And once you cross the 30,000-hour mark, that engine overhaul or replacement is right around the corner.

With this metric, you're keeping track of how many hours the engine is actually running, whether driving or idling. Semi-trucks and many other larger vehicles like it can spend an awfully long time running without moving. This could be the truck running while making an extensive delivery, for sleeping purposes, being stuck in traffic, or some other job-related reasons. Even though the semi-truck isn't moving, this idling still puts a strain on the engine, and just tracking the mileage doesn't factor this time into the wear and tear of the truck in the slightest.

In fact, the vehicle driving puts less strain on the engine because its operating as efficiently as it should. That said, while an engine with a lot of hours may not mean you need to replace the whole semi-truck, it does indicate that an engine rebuild or replacement may be necessary, which can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000, on average.