How Many Engine Hours Is Considered A Lot For A Boat?

Checking the mileage is likely one of your first steps when buying a used car. You want to be confident a vehicle hasn't been driven so often it's likely to break down on you at the worst possible time. Similarly, if you're in the market for a pre-owned boat, it's wise to check the engine hours before making a purchase. However, unless you have experience, you might not know how many engine hours are a lot for a boat.

Engine type is a critical factor when assessing whether a boat has too many engine hours to be worth your money. Generally, if a boat is gasoline-powered, 1000 or more engine hours is a red flag that the vehicle may not be as seaworthy as you'd like. Boats with diesel engines may be reliable at up to 6000 to 8000 engine hours, assuming they've otherwise been properly maintained. Although these numbers can vary somewhat from one manufacturer to another, they offer solid rules of thumb to consider when trying to figure out if a used boat's engine has too many hours on it.