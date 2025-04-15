How Many Miles Can You Expect From The Average Semi-Truck Engine? Here's What Truckers Say

The engines used by the top semi-truck brands are built to last far longer than the average car engine. While most passenger vehicles start having major issues after 200,000 miles or less, a well-maintained semi-truck engine can last around 750,000 miles before requiring an overhaul. Some even push beyond that limit with proper care and quality parts. The longevity of a semi-truck engine depends on factors like routine engine maintenance, driving conditions, and engine type; basically anything that affects the durability and performance of any passenger car.

Advertisement

Most semis have diesel engines, which are more durable and reliable than gas engines. Manufacturers such as Mack Trucks, Detroit Diesel, and Paccar produce engines that are known to cross the million-mile mark before needing a rebuild. Real-world experience backs up these numbers. Some Western Star and Kenworth rigs using these engines have been reported to reach 2 million miles or more on the odometer, according to accounts from truckers shared online.