How Much Fuel Does A Semi Truck Burn While Idling?

The average miles per gallon of a semi-truck is bad enough when barreling down the highway — somewhere in the range of 6-8 MPG — but things don't look much better when the 18-wheeler's at a standstill. Even when it's not moving, an idling semi-truck continues to burn fuel at an alarming rate. It explains why idling the engine while stopped has become such an expensive habit in the trucking industry: Whether it's to keep power going to the cabin appliances or to keep things feeling comfortable while loading up, idling is far from an innocent act. It racks up fuel costs, damages engines, and harms the environment to boot.

Just how much fuel does it burn? On average, a long-haul semi burns about 0.8 gallons of diesel per hour while idling. This number can vary depending on engine size, load, and fuel type, with some trucks going through as much as 1.5 gallons per hour while idle. Over the course of a year, one can imagine this adds up pretty quickly. A typical long-haul truck idles around 1,800 hours annually, which translates to burning approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel over that year-long period. Doing the math (and accounting for an average diesel cost of about $3.70 a gallon), that comes out to be nearly $6,000 in unnecessary fuel costs — and that's just one year and just one truck. For an entire fleet year-over-year, that number's only going to go up.