Chinese Team Earns New World Record Using A Swarm Of More Than A Hundred Drones

After successfully operating 116 autonomous underwater vehicles at once, a Chinese research team from Northwestern Polytechnical University has officially earned itself a new Guinness World Record. They now hold the title of "Most autonomous underwater vehicles operating simultaneously."

The test was done on August 29, 2026 (in the school's swimming pool, of all places). Their success comes after more than two decades of research on underwater sensing, acoustic communications, and visual perception to develop the drones alongside marine equipment and vehicle supplier Xian Tianhe Maritime Technologies. Underwater drones aren't cheap, either, so it makes sense why the university team would need some outside help to get 116 of them working together.

Guinness World Records officials were present and on hand to monitor the demonstration and certify the record-breaking achievement. At showtime, the 116 underwater drones were introduced to the 50-meter-by-20-meter pool one at a time. Once all were deployed, they traveled a predetermined route for 34 whole minutes, covering an entire 500 meters without any human intervention. The drones relied on cameras to be their eyes, guiding their movements and allowing them to make adjustments should their planned path have been obstructed at any point.