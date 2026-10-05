Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026: 5 Of The Best Early Tech Deals Available Now
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With a huge number of listings, Amazon is the one of the most convenient places to get all your shopping done in one place. If you use Amazon often enough, you're probably even already subscribed to Amazon Prime. While everyone knows about fast and free shipping options, there are lots of perks that Amazon Prime members get access to, such as books, Grubhub+ memberships, free photo backups, and Prime gaming. However, one benefit that you should probably get the most kick out of are the early deals during big deal days.
For the 2026 Big Deal Days, Amazon has put up thousands of products across categories from Halloween costumes, clothing, and even sports merchandise. But if you don't want to fight with the non-subscribers tomorrow, Prime members get first pick from brands that have put some of their best-selling products for sale for a limited time. So, if you're in the market for some of the latest tech gadgets, you're in luck. Here are some early tech deals worth looking at right now.
Chefman Crispinator Air Fryer 6-in-1 with 8 Qt capacity
Capable of generating up to 450°F of heat, the Chefman Crispinator Air Fryer 6-in-1 has six different cooking functions: air fry, broil, bake, keep warm, dehydrate, and reheat. Measuring 11.8 inches by 14.3 inches by 10.7 inches, it has a low-profile design that can fit many kitchen counters. It has controls located on the top of the unit, which includes a dial and LED lights for actions, like shaking and flipping notifications. It comes with a large, eight-quart basket, where you can fit up to an 8-inch pizza, a 4 pounds of chicken, or 24 chicken wings.
Among the major air fryer brands, Chefman falls a little low on our list, but that doesn't mean it doesn't offer some unique features. In particular, this model has a dishwasher-safe basket, which reduces the annoying cleanup process. In addition, the interior has non-stick ceramic coating that is also PFAS-free. Lastly, it gives you a viewing window that lets you see the progress of your meal's cooking.
With a standard retail price of $149.99, the Chefman Crispinator (midnight color) is currently on sale at 40% off at $89.99 on Amazon. It is also available in another color, concrete, which is not part of the early prime sale. An Amazon's Choice product, the Chefman Crispinator has generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from 800+ reviewers. Alternatively, there is also the $159 7-in-1 model that has a freeze option, which also isn't part of the sale.
Amazon Echo Show 11
Amazon's own devices are also seeing deep discounts for Prime Day. For example, the Amazon Echo Show 11 is an 11-inch display that feels at home on your desk or in your kitchen. What's most notable is the smart display features Alexa+, which is Amazon's reimagined smart assistant with a fair amount of built-in AI chops, along with normal things like smart home control. One of the cooler features is the display "waking up" when it sees you approach to offer helpful suggestions.
You can watch Amazon Prime content very easily with the Echo Show 11, and the speaker included with the display is plenty loud and sounds great. You can also use it to find recipes for cooking, and it will walk you through the steps to make that perfect dish.
It also supports video calls with the camera keeping you in the center of the frame automatically. If you prefer more privacy, you can mute the microphone with a push of a button. Overall, this smart screen is a perfect complement to your smart home, and you can pick one up for 40% off at just $149.99.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Among major espresso machine brands, Nespresso made waves for its innovative pod system. While many serious coffee lovers have strong opinions about the coffee making process, some people just want to grab a quick shot and go about their day. If you're part of the latter group, you might want to add the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi to your cart.
With its one-touch brewing capabilities, it's an idiot-proof coffee-making solution that takes half a minute to brew. It utilizes its Vertuo capsules system, which uses recyclable aluminum capsules, from which you can have your pick from the more than 30+ flavors. You don't even need to adjust any settings, since it has capsule recognition technology. Designed to fit compact kitchen spaces, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ measures 10.4 inches by 8.6 inches by 14 inches. It can hold a maximum cup height of 5.5 inches.
While it is usually $129, you can get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ for sale on Amazon at 23% off at just under $100. It's available in multiple colors to match your aesthetic. An Amazon's Choice product, it holds a rating of 4.2 stars from more than 1,600 users. Aside from the machine itself, the price includes a dozen capsules, so you can try what flavors you like, plus a $10 voucher. Also part of the sale, you can get a Machine + Frother bundle on Amazon at 33% off.
Hisense 65 E7 Cinema Series TV
If you're looking for a great deal off of a more big-ticket item, Hisense's 65-inch E7 Cinema Series TV is a whopping 42% off, down to $579 during the sale. The TV's most notable feature has to be the 144 Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, bringing buttery smooth action to your games. It supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG.
It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which supports eARC. There are also two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a wired Ethernet port if you prefer to connect that way.
The TV runs on Amazon Fire TV with Alexa+ built in. That gives you access to the full suite of streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The TV has almost 400 ratings on Amazon with an average of 4.4 stars. At almost half off, this is a pretty great deal for a new living room centerpiece.
VASAGLE Side Table with Charging Station
For people who live in homes with limited space, it's essential to invest in multi-functional furniture, including ones that can charge your devices like the VASAGLE Side Table. Made of particle board, the table measures 17.7 inches in diameter and 19.7 inches tall. It also comes with a storage basket made of polyester on the bottom. The charging station is composed of a pair of 125V, 12A AC outlets and a pair of 5V 2A USB ports. It also comes with a 6.5 ft power cord. According to VASAGLE, it can charge up to four devices at once. The table has a static load capacity of 35kg. The entire unit weighs just 9.7 lbs. Apart from charging, the table also has adjustable feet to keep it stable even with uneven surfaces, knob hooks, and cable ties.
Usually, you can snag the dove gray + slate gray or ebony black + slate gray VASAGLE Side Table for just under $50, but for the Prime Big Deal Day 2026 sale, you can get it for 24% off at $37.99. The Amazon's Choice product has garnered an average rating of 4.4 stars from 1,200 reviewers. Although other models are not included in the sale, it also comes in other colors, like pink, white, or forest green. There's also an option that ships with an under-table light.