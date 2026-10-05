Craftsman's 308-Piece Mechanics Tool Set In Nearly 40% Off On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a garage pro who works on engines every day, or a weekend tinkerer trying to whip a project car into shape, a proper mechanic's tool set is the very definition of a "must-have." There are, of course, many ways you can go about assembling a mechanic's tool set. In the consumer market, picking up a multi-piece kit from a major brand like Craftsman is as good a starting place as any.
If you've shopped Craftman's mechanic's tool set options before, you know the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand has no shortage of options available to consumers. But if you're looking to maximize the bang for your mechanic's tool buck, Craftsman is currently selling its 308-Piece Set at a deep discount of $199 through its Amazon storefront.
This comprehensive mechanic's tool set typically sells for $319 through the site, with the sale price accounting for a substantial 38-percent markdown. It's unclear exactly how long the deal will be available, but if you are price comparing, you'll find the Amazon price is significantly cheaper than competitors like Ace Hardware, where it's listed at $290. Customers seem to like the kit as well, rating it at 4.6 stars and 4.8 stars on those retail sites respectively, largely praising the set for its durability and its wide selection of tools, particularly at the price point. A few did, however, note potential quality control concerns.
What's included in this Craftsman Mechanic's Tool Set?
Deep discount aside, $199 still might be a little pricey for some consumers who are just looking for a starter's mechanic's kit that features a few of the more essential tools. The question then becomes what is included in the Craftsman 308-piece mechanic's tool set that is selling at that discounted Amazon price.
As you likely suspect, ratchets and sockets account for a substantial part of the kit's 308-tool array, with the kit featuring three different 72-tooth ratchets in sizes 1/4-Inch, 3/8-Inch, and 1/2-Inch. As for the sockets included in the kit, they come in various sizes too, with Craftsman putting 75 standard sockets, 61 deep sockets, and 27 bit sockets in the box, along with three spark plug sockets. The set also comes with 26 long arm hex keys and 16 short arm models, 23 combination wrenches, 17 nut bits, six extension bars, three universal joints, two adapters, two bit drivers, 42 specialty bits, and two plastic storage trays for easy organizing.
Those tools all feature full polish chrome covering for increased resistance to rust and corrosion. The tools come in a mix of SAE and Metric measurements too. Perhaps most importantly to folks who might be hedging at the kit's $199 sticker price, Craftsman is backing this comprehensive set of mechanic's tools with a full lifetime warranty. On top of that, Amazon is offering its own 30-day return guarantee. Such coverage should provide plenty of peace of mind to any shopper interested in the deal.