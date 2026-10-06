America's Newest AI Fighter Jet Won't Need An Aircraft Carrier To Launch

While the United States' development of its sixth-generation fighters gets a lot of attention, there's another area of airborne assets that's quietly being developed across the nation. So-called "Wingman drones" are being designed to fly autonomously alongside crewed aircraft, and a new model under development by Shield AI could pave the way for the future of AI-powered aerial warfare. The new aircraft is called the X-BAT, and it's one of the most advanced drones under development, packed with impressive capabilities.

Shield AI is producing the world's first AI-piloted fighter jet capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), which is a big innovation in that it will be able to take off and land almost anywhere in the world. The X-BAT system is being designed as a distributed, uncrewed fire network that can launch and be recovered by ships, islands, and forward operating bases in austere environments that lack runways. The X-BAT utilizes a towed trailer that moves it from a down position into a launch mode similar to a rocket.

Using this system, the X-BAT can go from its packed state to the air in only a few minutes. Additionally, because of their size and shape, three X-BATs fit in the same deck space as a single crewed fighter, making the drone aircraft a force multiplier for naval aviation operations. It's all powered by Shield AI's Hivemind system, which enables full AI functionality that doesn't require human input, communications, or even the Global Navigation Satellite System. While production isn't expected to fully kick off until 2029, Shield AI's documentation describes a one-stop solution for future drone operations around the world.