US Ends Two-Year Investigation Into Jeep Fire Risks

When word started about underhood fires suddenly starting in parked Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator trucks, there was some serious cause for concern among owners. The United States National Highway ​Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) opened an investigation into these claims in the waning months of 2024. Now over two full years after the probe initially began, the U.S. government has concluded its investigation.

Over the course of its probe, the NHTSA looked at approximately 781,500 cumulative Wrangler and Gladiator models, specifically those of the 2021 to 2023 model year range, that were produced between June 24, 2020, and December 2, ​2024. Taking additional precautions, Stellantis recalled over 1.08 million vehicles in total within the 2021 to 2025 range, which is a lot, though a far cry from the historic over 100 million vehicle-impacting vehicle recall that hit Takata in 2008. With the investigation now closed, the NHTSA noted that it will continue to monitor the situation from afar going forward and step in where necessary.

Later on, Jeep figured out what was causing the issue that affected so many owners. It all came down to a small and inconspicuous but clearly influential design mistake that Jeep drivers could have repaired free of charge.