Fire Risk Recall: Jeep Urges 1M Drivers To Only Park Outside

If you own a Jeep Wrangler, Wrangler 4XE, or Gladiator from the model years 2021 through 2025, your vehicle could be part of a major recall. Apparently, wiring within the power steering components can become too hot and potentially ignite. The vehicle doesn't have to be running or even have the ignition set to accessory mode for this to happen; affected Jeeps can catch fire even when they're parked and completely off. If you've had power steering issues with your Jeep or received a "Service Power Steering" error, your Jeep may have the problem, as those affected have reported this behavior.

These Jeep models use an electric hydraulic power steering system, which uses an electric pump to support the driver. This pump's connection may develop high resistance, which limits the flow of voltage and can heat up significantly as a result. This, combined with the combustible materials present in a modern vehicle, has prompted the automaker to issue a recall.

The fault, which the manufacturer first reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 4, 2026, affects 1,076,999 Wranglers and Gladiators. This isn't Jeep's first recall of the year, either, and follows an early 2026 recall for 80,000 Grand Cherokees.