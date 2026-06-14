Fire Risk Recall: Jeep Urges 1M Drivers To Only Park Outside
If you own a Jeep Wrangler, Wrangler 4XE, or Gladiator from the model years 2021 through 2025, your vehicle could be part of a major recall. Apparently, wiring within the power steering components can become too hot and potentially ignite. The vehicle doesn't have to be running or even have the ignition set to accessory mode for this to happen; affected Jeeps can catch fire even when they're parked and completely off. If you've had power steering issues with your Jeep or received a "Service Power Steering" error, your Jeep may have the problem, as those affected have reported this behavior.
These Jeep models use an electric hydraulic power steering system, which uses an electric pump to support the driver. This pump's connection may develop high resistance, which limits the flow of voltage and can heat up significantly as a result. This, combined with the combustible materials present in a modern vehicle, has prompted the automaker to issue a recall.
The fault, which the manufacturer first reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 4, 2026, affects 1,076,999 Wranglers and Gladiators. This isn't Jeep's first recall of the year, either, and follows an early 2026 recall for 80,000 Grand Cherokees.
How to know if your Jeep is part of the recall and what to do next
For more information on how to know if your Jeep has a recall issued, you can search the NHTSA database using your VIN or license plate number, or phone FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. If affected, you should take your vehicle to a Jeep dealership service department as soon as possible, where technicians can examine the wiring. Stellantis does not have a fix yet, but any required replacement parts will be provided free to owners of affected vehicles.
In the meantime, the automaker has recommended that owners park their Jeeps outside. This helps to minimize any fire risk. In addition, owners are advised to ensure there's space between the vehicle and their homes. The recall announcement also recommends that owners park any affected vehicles away from other vehicles to stop any potential fire from spreading to other cars.
However, the recall notice maintains that while some of these vehicles may be vulnerable to overheating wires, not every Jeep is affected. According to an NHTSA investigation into the matter, this fault resulted in 51 fires and had injured one person as of June 9.