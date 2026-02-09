80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled – How To Know If Yours Is One

Chrysler has launched a major safety recall affecting 80,620 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models equipped with conventional steel rear coil springs, after confirming that a coil spring from the rear suspension on these SUVs can come loose and fall off while driving. Once it's on the road, it becomes a hazard for incoming traffic as well. This recall applies specifically to models equipped with steel suspension springs, meaning your Jeep model is not a part of this recall if it has the optional air suspension system.

However, this is not the first time this issue has surfaced; filed under NHTSA Recall No. 26V051 (or Jeep Campaign 20D), this new recall — submitted in January 2026 — essentially replaces a previous 2023 recall (Jeep Campaign 64A) that aimed to fix the same spring issue. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's follow-up review found some SUVs may have been missed, left with an incomplete recall status, or repaired in a way that didn't fully resolve the problem. When the newer recall went live, NHTSA had already flagged 20 owner complaints about the coil springs coming loose after the 2023 repair, and Chrysler's own investigation identified 70 additional potential cases, along with 284 warranty claims tied to the issue.