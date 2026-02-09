80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Recalled – How To Know If Yours Is One
Chrysler has launched a major safety recall affecting 80,620 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models equipped with conventional steel rear coil springs, after confirming that a coil spring from the rear suspension on these SUVs can come loose and fall off while driving. Once it's on the road, it becomes a hazard for incoming traffic as well. This recall applies specifically to models equipped with steel suspension springs, meaning your Jeep model is not a part of this recall if it has the optional air suspension system.
However, this is not the first time this issue has surfaced; filed under NHTSA Recall No. 26V051 (or Jeep Campaign 20D), this new recall — submitted in January 2026 — essentially replaces a previous 2023 recall (Jeep Campaign 64A) that aimed to fix the same spring issue. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's follow-up review found some SUVs may have been missed, left with an incomplete recall status, or repaired in a way that didn't fully resolve the problem. When the newer recall went live, NHTSA had already flagged 20 owner complaints about the coil springs coming loose after the 2023 repair, and Chrysler's own investigation identified 70 additional potential cases, along with 284 warranty claims tied to the issue.
Which Grand Cherokees are affected and what Jeep will do to fix them
Chrysler's recall covers 80,620 SUVs in total, including 29,139 two-row Grand Cherokees from the 2021-2023 model years built between June 30, 2021, and May 31, 2023, and 51,481 three-row Grand Cherokee L models from the same model years built between December 05, 2020, and May 31, 2023all of which use the steel spring suspension system. Vehicles outside those production windows, those that were inspected and properly cleared under campaign 64A, are not part of the defect population. You can confirm if your SUV is included by checking your VIN against NHTSA's recall database and Jeep's Mopar recall site.
If your VIN shows up as open, Chrysler instructs dealers to inspect the rear coil spring installation and carry out the necessary repairs or move the spring in the correct position, with all work performed free of charge under the recall. NHTSA hasn't told owners to stop driving or park outside, but the recall notice also mentions that drivers may get no warning signs before a spring moves out of position. Dealer notifications were sent on January 30, 2026, and Chrysler says owner notification letters are set to begin mailing on February 12, 2026, as dealers start performing inspections nationwide.