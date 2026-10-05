How California Car Buying Laws Are Changing In October 2026

Almost a year after first being signed into law, California's CARS Act officially went into effect on October 1, 2026. Senate Bill 766, also known as the California Combating Auto Retail Scams Act (or the CARS Act for short), establishes several new requirements for how dealers sell cars. The full scope of the bill puts additional restrictions on vehicle prices, financing information, and optional products as well as creates a new cancellation period for certain used-vehicle purchases. It's all in hopes of giving car shoppers more information up front before they commit to buying.

With the CARS Act now law, dealers have to start disclosing a vehicle's total price in certain advertisements and written communications. According to the bill, the figure has to include dealer price adjustments and items already installed on the vehicle in the total price being advertised. That goes for any ad focused on a specific vehicle as well as any ad that gives a monetary amount or financing term for one.

It also applies to a dealer's first written response to a consumer inquiry for a specific vehicle. During these negotiations, any written discussion of monthly payments must also disclose how much the customer would pay over the full payment schedule. Dealers comparing payment options with the customer also have to let them know that smaller monthly payments can result in a larger overall cost.