This New California Law Changes Everything When It Comes To Buying A Car

A new California law has introduced a variety of consumer-friendly changes to the car-buying experience in the state of California. Senate Bill 766, also called the Combating Auto Retail Scams Act (CARS Act) will provide some new protections for buyers that are the first of their kind to have made it into law. It is set to take effect on October 1, 2026.

Foremost among these protections is a three-day right to cancel after buying a used car if the sale is under $50,000, so long as the car is in good shape and hasn't been driven more than 400 miles. If consumers do return a used vehicle after this law goes into effect, SB 766 states that they can be charged a restocking fee of 1.5% of the car's price. However, there is a minimum restocking fee of $200 and a maximum fee of $600.

Additionally, the CARS Act requires that vehicles advertised by the dealer include a "total price," at the beginning of any negotiations with a potential buyer. This value must include the cost it requires to transport the vehicle from the dealership, and sellers can't tack on extra for things that already come on the vehicle, like roof racks or tow hitches. Buying a car at a dealership can be overwhelming, but SB 766 provides several consumer protections that are intended to serve as a safety net for consumers.