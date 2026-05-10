4 Shady Things Some Car Dealers Do That Are Actually Illegal

Buying a car is one of the priciest decisions most Americans will ever make. As if price wasn't enough, the complicated and time-consuming fine print adds insult to injury. It's as high-stakes as it is confusing. Unfortunately, that combination has created plenty of opportunities for some dealerships to take advantage of people. Of course, you can still find credible car dealers out there. But the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned that some car dealers have been known to cross the line from aggressive sales into outright illegal behavior.

The FTC has specific rules and regulations in place to keep the shadiest illegal sales tactics at bay. But that doesn't always mean car dealerships follow them as they should. From hidden fees to crooked financing, the FTC previously estimated that people had lost billions of dollars (not to mention millions of hours) to deceptive deals. These four tactics are some of the most common. Every last one can violate federal consumer protection laws, so it's definitely something to be aware of.