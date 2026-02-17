This Woman's Auto Loan Story Is A Warning For Every Car Buyer

Purchasing a new car, whether it's brand new or new-to-you, may be daunting and overwhelming. It can feel like a high-pressure situation that requires making a lot of decisions in a short amount of time, often with a salesperson sitting in front of you, waiting for you to sign on the dotted line. You may know you love the car, but your mind is furiously turning over interest rates, monthly payments, insurance premiums, trim levels, warranties, gap insurance and more. The last thing you want is to drive away in your new vehicle feeling unhappy or cheated, but that's just what happened to a Georgia woman.

Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV Channel 2 reported on April Allen, who in October 2025 purchased an Infiniti SUV from a car dealership in Kennesaw, Georgia called Autonomous. She signed the paperwork and took her new vehicle home, only for it to break down and become undriveable only a few days later. When she reviewed her documentation, she found $4,315 in additional charges that she says she did not approve, including about $1,500 for gap insurance and about $2,800 for an extended warranty — safeguards that she says she does not actually have. Now, her car requires $9,000 in repairs that she cannot afford.

Allen says the dealership forged her signature in order to charge her for the warranty and extra insurance without actually providing those services. The dealership has admitted to no wrongdoing. Regardless of who's right or wrong, the story can serve as a lesson for others on what they can do to protect themselves when buying a car at a dealership.