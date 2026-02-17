This Woman's Auto Loan Story Is A Warning For Every Car Buyer
Purchasing a new car, whether it's brand new or new-to-you, may be daunting and overwhelming. It can feel like a high-pressure situation that requires making a lot of decisions in a short amount of time, often with a salesperson sitting in front of you, waiting for you to sign on the dotted line. You may know you love the car, but your mind is furiously turning over interest rates, monthly payments, insurance premiums, trim levels, warranties, gap insurance and more. The last thing you want is to drive away in your new vehicle feeling unhappy or cheated, but that's just what happened to a Georgia woman.
Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB-TV Channel 2 reported on April Allen, who in October 2025 purchased an Infiniti SUV from a car dealership in Kennesaw, Georgia called Autonomous. She signed the paperwork and took her new vehicle home, only for it to break down and become undriveable only a few days later. When she reviewed her documentation, she found $4,315 in additional charges that she says she did not approve, including about $1,500 for gap insurance and about $2,800 for an extended warranty — safeguards that she says she does not actually have. Now, her car requires $9,000 in repairs that she cannot afford.
Allen says the dealership forged her signature in order to charge her for the warranty and extra insurance without actually providing those services. The dealership has admitted to no wrongdoing. Regardless of who's right or wrong, the story can serve as a lesson for others on what they can do to protect themselves when buying a car at a dealership.
What to know before you go
Speaking with WSB-TV, April Allen expressed regret at not examining the car dealership's online reviews more closely before she purchased her car, stating that if she had, she would "never have stepped foot on that lot." Researching the car dealership is a good first step, but there are other things that you can do to ensure that you not only get a good deal, but that you understand all the terms of your purchase.
Before you even visit a dealership, you can research both the dealership and the vehicle you're interested in purchasing. Information is power, and the better informed you are, the less likely you'll be mis-led, intentionally or otherwise, by a salesperson. Once you know what you want, secure financing ahead of time. You can get pre-approved by your bank or other local financial institution. With an offer in hand, you're better situated to understand the terms and conditions. If the dealership offers financing, closely examine the terms to ensure it actually is a better deal.
When it comes to add-ons like gap insurance and extended warranties, be wary. You may be able to secure gap insurance through your own auto insurance company or financial lender, so make a phone call before you visit the dealership. If you're offered an extended warranty, read carefully and ask plenty of questions, because you can always purchase this after the sale so take your time. If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Finally, bring a trusted friend or relative with you when you shop to help you stick to a pre-determined budget, and get everything in writing. If something feels off, walk away.