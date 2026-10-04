Iowa Driver Decides To Push One Car With Another All The Way To Nebraska

The Iowa State Patrol's (ISP) Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit (CMVU) is usually focused on the size, registration, and travel authority of commercial motor vehicles to protect cargo laws and keep highways safe (as the name suggests), but troopers spotted something quite strange on I-80 on September 27th, 2026. So strange, in fact, that they felt the need to share the situation on Facebook.

"Yesterday, our Trooper responded to a vehicle on I-80 that was attempting to push another vehicle to Nebraska, while traveling at just 31mph," the ISP Facebook post stated bluntly. An accompanying image showed a passenger vehicle pushing another passenger vehicle with a homemade shock-absorbing bumper in between. While that gets some points for creativity and determination, going 35 mph for potentially over 100 miles on a road with a 40 mph minimum got the driver a citation for failure to maintain minimum speed and a warning for movement of an unsafe vehicle.