If You See A Minimum Speed Limit Sign, There's A Good Reason Why

You know the importance of staying under the maximum speed limit while driving on your state's highways, but what about staying above the minimum speed limit? These smaller numbers can be just as important as the bigger ones for keeping traffic moving safely and efficiently. Their purpose is simple: Speed limits are meant to keep you from driving too fast, but transportation agencies in some areas also see a need to keep you from driving too slow.

Fast-moving cars are the most obvious danger to other drivers, but slow-moving drivers can also be a danger in their own right. Driving too slowly disrupts the normal flow of traffic, which can be just as hazardous as speeding. With a minimum limit, the state transportation department can reduce unnecessary lane changes or passing maneuvers that put drivers in danger.

These minimum speed limits are the result of traffic studies in areas where slow-moving vehicles consistently disrupt the normal and reasonable flow of traffic. States aren't shy about enforcing them, either, with states like Colorado cracking down on slow drivers who create bottlenecks in the left lane.