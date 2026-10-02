5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Harbor Freight In October 2026

An electrical system, like the one found in your vehicle, includes fuses. These fuses are rated at different amps based on the electrical load of a given component. Made to fail before the wiring can become damaged, fuses are a protective measure and much easier to replace. However, there are tools, like the CEN-TECH 6/12V Circuit Tester, which allows you to verify the integrity of either 6-or 12-volt fuses, wires, and other electrical components.

The ground clamp attaches to metal, such as a bolt or part of a vehicle's chassis, then you take the probe and gently press it against one side of a connected fuse. This circuit tester features an indicator light on the probe, that will illuminate if electricity is flowing properly. If you don't get an indicator light, the fuse has likely blown and needs to be replaced.

The CEN-TECH 6/12V Circuit Tester with 5 ft. Lead is typically around $5 but can be picked up for a limited time for only $3.49 at Harbor Freight, which is 30% off the normal price. While not as dramatic a saving's as you might find on more expensive items, this circuit tester is an easy addition to your cart if you happen to be shopping with the hardware retailer over the next week.