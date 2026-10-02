5 Tools With Deep Discounts At Harbor Freight In October 2026
While there are several hardware retailers to choose from when shopping for tools, Harbor Freight is one option that frequently entices shoppers with heavy discounts. While many are familiar with the company, there are probably some facts you didn't know about Harbor Freight, like that it offers products from 78 different brands. This is good news considering there are a few promotions happening this month, including an Instant Savings sale and some Coupon Deals.
The products qualifying for Instant Savings are valid through October 8th, 2026, and the Coupon Deals are active through October 11th, 2026. In terms of discounts, the Pittsburgh brand is offering some of the best deals that cut more than 30% off the normal price. For these two promotions, you'll find hand tools offering the highest percentage discount, not the big-ticket items, with select products between 30% and 44% off the typical price. The tools selected for this list offer help in the areas of electrical, automotive, and tasks that require removing stubborn fasteners.
CEN-TECH 6/12V Circuit Tester with 5 ft. Lead
An electrical system, like the one found in your vehicle, includes fuses. These fuses are rated at different amps based on the electrical load of a given component. Made to fail before the wiring can become damaged, fuses are a protective measure and much easier to replace. However, there are tools, like the CEN-TECH 6/12V Circuit Tester, which allows you to verify the integrity of either 6-or 12-volt fuses, wires, and other electrical components.
The ground clamp attaches to metal, such as a bolt or part of a vehicle's chassis, then you take the probe and gently press it against one side of a connected fuse. This circuit tester features an indicator light on the probe, that will illuminate if electricity is flowing properly. If you don't get an indicator light, the fuse has likely blown and needs to be replaced.
The CEN-TECH 6/12V Circuit Tester with 5 ft. Lead is typically around $5 but can be picked up for a limited time for only $3.49 at Harbor Freight, which is 30% off the normal price. While not as dramatic a saving's as you might find on more expensive items, this circuit tester is an easy addition to your cart if you happen to be shopping with the hardware retailer over the next week.
Pittsburgh Nylon Pry Bar Installer Kit, 4-Piece
An automotive interior is carefully crafted at the factory to remain secure through the rigors of day-to-day driving. However, for those looking to replace trim, panels, or a host of other cosmetic parts, the right tool is important. There are different types of pry bars, with most probably more familiar with the heavy-duty steel version used in construction. However, the Pittsburgh Nylon Pry Bar Installer Kit isn't geared toward demolition, but rather helping you to carefully remove interior pieces, or other delicate parts without causing damage.
This particular kit includes four different bars with a range of prying ends that include two different v-notch options, a wedge, and flat heads. Essentially, these gentler nylon pry bars exhibit more flex than steel, while remaining strong, which works well for automotive applications, in particular. The Pittsburgh Nylon Pry Bar Installer Kit, 4-Piece is usually $7.99, however under the limited time Instant Savings promotion, you can find the kit for just $5.49, a 31% saving's.
Pittsburgh 20 Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack
There are six types of automotive jacks, and each one has its place depending on the situation. The bottle jack is a handy solution for raising a vehicle higher off the ground, especially larger SUVs, trucks, and even RVs. One of the advantages of a bottle jack, is in its immense lifting power, leveraging a piston under hydraulic pressure that's controlled by raising and lowering a lever on the side of the unit.
The Pittsburgh 20-Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack can safely handle up to 20 tons (40,000 pounds). That means this product is capable of raising up not only a large, but also a section of many Class A motorhomes for maintenance tasks, depending on the specific model's weight. In addition to its lifting capacity, this product extends up to 17 and 3/8 inches, making it an ideal choice for vehicles with enhanced ground clearance. The unit is crafted from heavy-duty steel and the piston top features a textured surface for additional stability.
Normally, the Pittsburgh 20-Ton Hydraulic Bottle Jack runs for just under $65. However, Harbor Freight has a coupon for 38% off, which lowers the price to just $39.99.
Pittsburgh 6-Bit Impact Screwdriver Set with Case
Anyone who's worked on a home project before, be it automotive, construction, or basic maintenance, has likely run across a stubborn fastener. A screw that just refuses to budge loose can bring progress to a halt. Not only can this problem become time consuming, but in an effort to get the fastener to move, you can strip it, causing the drill or screwdriver bit to slip.
That's where the Pittsburgh 6-Bit Impact Screwdriver Set comes to the rescue, with a unique ability to handle stuck fasteners. After inserting the correct bit on the impact screwdriver and placing it against the screw, instead of manually twisting as you would with a regular screwdriver, you tap the head of this tool with a hammer. The downward action applied by the hammer causes the tool to rotate, via a mechanism that converts the force. A few strikes to this tool and it should begin to back out a stubborn screw or bolt without much fuss.
Usually, the Pittsburgh 6-Bit Impact Screwdriver Set with Case is around $10, but for a limited time, you can utilize a coupon bringing the price down to $5.99. That's a 40% markdown for a tool that perhaps wasn't on your radar but is one which could come in handy.
Pittsburgh Oil Filter Pliers
Considering your next oil change could cost a lot more than you're ready for, doing the job yourself might be an attractive alternative. However, while changing your vehicles oil is generally a straightforward job, the right tools can make all the difference. Among the required steps, is removing and replacing the oil filter, which features a smooth cylindrical filter. The Pittsburgh Oil Filter Pliers make it easier to twist the filter, because not only do they conform to the cylinder shape, but they include small teeth which grab onto the smooth exterior of the oil filter.
These specialized pliers also feature longer handles stretching to 11 and 3/4 inches, providing some extra help when reach could be an issue. The tool works on oil filters ranging from 2-to 4 1/4 inches around and is made from carbon steel. As part of the Instant Savings promotion, you can pick up the Pittsburgh Oil Filter Pliers at 44% off for a limited time, at just $4.99.