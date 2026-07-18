Your Next Oil Change Could Cost A Lot More Than You're Ready For
Routine vehicle maintenance is important to ensure smooth performance every time you're on the road. This includes scheduling regular oil changes, which are pricey in the U.S., costing anywhere from $80 to $120 for a full synthetic oil change. But that number may go even higher due to a number of factors, beginning with increased labor costs. There is currently a shortage of qualified technicians, which is one of the issues driving up those costs.
Operating costs are also on the rise and so is the hourly rate of labor. So, no matter what vehicle you're driving, or what kind of oil you need, your price is likely increasing because your local garage is probably facing these challenges. Additionally, if your vehicle's oil pan and filter are not easily accessible, requiring the work to take longer, you could pay more for labor as well. Vehicle design can also impact the price because of the single-use plastic oil drain plugs, which are the standard in some newer vehicles.
The cost of synthetic motor oil could also become a factor in how much you'll pay for an oil change. A large portion of the high-quality base oils used to produce synthetic oils comes from suppliers in the Persian Gulf, where military conflict has affected both production and export. This has led to delays, as well as reduced availability overall. Since many new vehicles require specific grades of synthetic oils, this strain on the supply chain could directly impact prices.
How to control your oil change costs
You can take steps to save some money on your oil change in the long run. First off, a Ram engineer suggests you don't believe the old oil change rule. The 3,000-mile guideline doesn't apply to modern vehicles, and newer oil formulas have also changed the game. Many of today's cars go 7,500 miles or more between changes, though you should always consult your owner's manual for your vehicle's recommended maintenance schedule.
Keep an eye out for special discounts and sales promotions in your area. Some oil change providers may offer online coupons as well, though the actual savings can vary based on the company. But before you decide to take advantage of a money-saving deal, it's a good idea to either review the business online or ask for recommendations first. This could potentially help you avoid any issues with a garage you're unfamiliar with.
Of course, the quickest way to save money on an oil change is to do it yourself. This means buying the oil, filter, and any tools or supplies you need. You'll get the job done on your own time at home, and you don't have to worry about paying for labor. However, you should have at least a working knowledge of how to change the oil, and you need a way to dispose of the old oil once you're done. Otherwise, you may still have to let the professionals handle it.