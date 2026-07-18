Your Next Oil Change Could Cost A Lot More Than You're Ready For

Routine vehicle maintenance is important to ensure smooth performance every time you're on the road. This includes scheduling regular oil changes, which are pricey in the U.S., costing anywhere from $80 to $120 for a full synthetic oil change. But that number may go even higher due to a number of factors, beginning with increased labor costs. There is currently a shortage of qualified technicians, which is one of the issues driving up those costs.

Operating costs are also on the rise and so is the hourly rate of labor. So, no matter what vehicle you're driving, or what kind of oil you need, your price is likely increasing because your local garage is probably facing these challenges. Additionally, if your vehicle's oil pan and filter are not easily accessible, requiring the work to take longer, you could pay more for labor as well. Vehicle design can also impact the price because of the single-use plastic oil drain plugs, which are the standard in some newer vehicles.

The cost of synthetic motor oil could also become a factor in how much you'll pay for an oil change. A large portion of the high-quality base oils used to produce synthetic oils comes from suppliers in the Persian Gulf, where military conflict has affected both production and export. This has led to delays, as well as reduced availability overall. Since many new vehicles require specific grades of synthetic oils, this strain on the supply chain could directly impact prices.