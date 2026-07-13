If You Still Believe This Oil Change Rule, A Ram Engineer Says It's Time To Move On

For decades now, drivers have been showing up at the service station for an oil change every 3,000 miles like clockwork. It's the one piece of maintenance advice every driver seems to have actually taken to heart. But according to the chief engineer behind Ram's new Hurricane inline-six engine, that long-standing rule no longer applies to modern engines running on today's synthetic lubricants.

Alan Falowski is Stellantis' director of propulsion systems. He's the engineer who worked on both the outgoing 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and its Hurricane replacement. And in an interview with Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, he said advances in engine design and oil technology have fundamentally changed the way maintenance intervals are determined.

For the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane engine, Falowski says the manufacturer's recommendation for oil changes is every 10,000 miles. What's more, he calls that figure a conservative guideline. (In other words, you may be able to push your car's oil to 15,000 miles.) The reason is today's full synthetic oils and their additive packages. They're significantly more advanced than those available even 10 years ago, which means they can protect engines for much longer periods than just 3,000 miles under normal driving conditions.