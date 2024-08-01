RAM Hurricane Engine Vs. Chrysler HEMI V8: What's The Difference?

The Ram 1500 truck has featured a choice of several engines over its lifespan, but one of the most celebrated (and marketed) has been the powerful V8 HEMI. The HEMI engine went through three generations of design, with the most recent version of the Gen III — a 5.7-liter with variable cam timing (VCT) — unveiled in 2009 with better fuel economy and power. That variable timing optimizes cylinder firing in all gears, providing torque for towing but also reliable horsepower throughout the rpm range.

As the HEMI has aged, emissions standards have gotten stricter, and for the 2024 model year, this engine was phased out. The Ram 1500 replaced it with the Hurricane, a new, smaller engine. The Hurricane engine has six cylinders and two turbochargers — each turbocharger boosting three cylinders.

Let's look at how these two engines differ and how their horsepower, torque, and design affect the 1500 model's performance in fuel economy and towing capacity.