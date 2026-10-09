How Long Does It Typically Take To Replace A Water Heater?

If you are planning to replace a water heater, you have probably wondered how long the job will take. The good news is that it's fairly quick. A professional can usually handle a like-for-like replacement in about two to four hours under ideal conditions. Like-for-like means the old and new water heaters are the same type (tank or tankless), have a similar capacity, and run on the same fuel, whether that's electric or gas.

Switching to a different type, such as going from a tank to a tankless unit, takes much longer. It can stretch to a full day or more if the job needs a large gas line, new venting, or an electric upgrade. If you are doing it yourself for the first time, expect even a like-for-like swap to take longer than a pro would.

Replacing a water heater involves several steps, and some take longer than others. Some tasks also overlap, so they don't always add to the total time. For example, draining the old tank can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, depending on how much sediment has built up. However, you can use that time to disconnect lines and get the new unit ready.

The process generally involves checking the existing setup, cutting off the power and/or gas supply, draining and removing the old water heater, installing the new one and reconnecting the lines, refilling the tank before restoring power or gas and doing a final inspection to check for leaks and proper operation.

For electric water heaters, this usually takes about two to three hours. Gas models can take up to four hours, since they involve a gas line connection and venting. There's also difference in costs, and depending on your old unit, an electric water heater can save you money or cost more, and vice versa.