Why Do Rockets Have Those Black And White Checkered Squares?

Rockets have been around for a long time, and they're used for a variety of purposes, from war to spaceflight. While there are many different varieties, rockets have similar features, including fins, and they generally all operate the same way. Some form of fuel ignites and propels a rocket away on its flight path, and it moves quickly through the air. If you look at modern rocketry, you might notice another common feature: their paint jobs. It's not something many people think about, but this is especially true of NASA rockets.

Take a rocket like the Saturn V, which took humanity to the Moon, and you'll notice that it's painted black and white, but not in whole parts. Instead, each of the rocket's stages features a mishmash of black and white paint, which often comes in the form of checkered squares or elongated rectangles. It's something you've probably seen before in pictures but never questioned. Still, NASA doesn't do anything without a reason, and the black-and-white painted patterns on rockets are there to help measure their progress.

It all comes down to the cameras used to track a rocket's progress during ascent. Powerful tracking cameras observe these black-and-white patterns as the rocket moves, so precise measurements can be recorded of a rocket's flight. When the rocket blasts off, it doesn't go straight up. Instead, the rocket curves toward its intended trajectory as it flies toward orbit, and the cameras can determine much about its position and movement because of the unusual checkered paint job that extends from the nose to the thrusters.