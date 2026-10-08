Black Hawk Vs. Seahawk: What's The Difference Between These Military Helicopters?

The United States military flies a lot of helicopters, and while the U.S. Army (USA) maintains the largest fleet of choppers, the other branches have plenty to work with. One of the most ubiquitous helicopters in service is the UH-60 Black Hawk, which is the USA'ss workhorse chopper. It's used for all manner of missions and is flown all over the world to support military operations, as it's utilized by multiple countries, thanks to high production numbers and arms export deals.

The UH-60 was introduced in 1979, and there are tons of variants with unique characteristics. One variant is the U.S. Navy's (USN) MH-60 Seahawk, which entered service in 1985 and has been flying ever since. The MH-60, as its designation indicates, is a variant of the UH-60, but how different can they be given that they're from the same family? It turns out that Sikorsky didn't manufacture the MH-60 for the USN on a whim, and the two helicopters are decidedly different in their overall capabilities, their respective roles for the USN and USA, and their appearance, which is somewhat dissimilar.

The most notable differences center around which organizations operate the two aircraft. The UH-60 is flown by numerous USA units, including Special Forces (SF) and Special Operations Forces (SOF). Conversely, the MH-60 is flown by the USN, with different variants produced over time that carry out a diverse mission set. The HH-60J/M Jayhawk variant is also flown by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), and both the MH-60 and UH-60 are exported to allied nations for their respective militaries. Here's how the two aircraft differ from one another.