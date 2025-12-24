Special Forces Vs Special Operations: How They're Different (And Why It Matters)

Whether or not you've served in the United States military, there's little doubt you've heard the terms "Special Forces" and "Special Operations." These have become interchangeable in the media such that most people who aren't familiar with the specifics believe they mean the same thing. In fact, the two are completely different. While they share similar training and tactics, their missions often diverge significantly and there is a big difference between Special Forces and Special Operations.

Historically, Special Forces has referred to key infiltrators who engage in hit-and-run warfare. The modern term isn't entirely different, but its primary focus is on specialized units within established militaries. For example, the German Stormtroopers of World War I are considered to be precursors to today's Special Forces.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Forces utilize asymmetric warfare tactics to conduct operations deep behind enemy lines. These date back to around the 17th century, but for the United States and its allies, Special Operations weren't heavily employed until World War II. In the United States, they began as the Army Rangers, tracing their history back to the "Devil's Brigade" in the Seven Years' War. Modern U.S. Special Operations take part in highly secretive missions, including Operation Neptune Spear: the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 using specialized stealth helicopters. In a way, Special Forces and Special Operations are two sides of the same coin, but their missions are quite different from one another.