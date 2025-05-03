What Does 'SEAL' Stand For In The Navy SEALs?

Navy SEALs are some of the most highly trained special operations forces in the world. Known for their grueling physical and mental preparation, as well as their cool pieces of gear, these elite soldiers operate in the most challenging locations imaginable. But have you ever wondered what the name "SEAL" actually means? SEAL stands for sea, air and land, describing the different environments the frogmen navigate while on a mission.

Advertisement

The Navy officially established the SEAL program in 1962, with the credit historically going to President John F. Kennedy, who had been a naval combat officer himself. However, the SEAL teams were a natural progression of the Navy's activities prior to JFK's 1961 letter to Congress which outlined an expansion of the military's special forces. Since the official birth of the program, the Navy SEALS have engaged in missions around the world, becoming one of the most respected military units of all time.

Perhaps the most well known SEAL unit is the counter-terrorist group SEAL Team 6, which was formed in 1980. Founded by the late Richard Marcinko, the team famously carried out the 2011 raid that resulted in the death of Osama Bin Laden.

Advertisement