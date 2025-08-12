Which Helicopters Did The US Use In The Bin Laden Raid & What Made Them Special?

On May 1, 2011, the United States military sent two helicopters loaded with members of SEAL Team Six into Abbottabad, Pakistan, in Operation Neptune Spear. The raid was intended to capture or kill Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al-Qaeda. It resulted in his death. The world was stunned when President Barack Obama revealed this during a special press conference, where he outlined only the broadest details, as much of the operation, including the personnel, tactics, and equipment used, was classified.

To enter Pakistan without permission and without alerting the nation's air defenses was an impressive accomplishment, made possible by the specially designed and highly classified stealth helicopters they flew. To this day, the full nature of the choppers has remained a tightly-guarded secret, and they've never been shown to the public. The images featured in this article are of Special Operations Command (SOCOM) MH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, of which the U.S. has many.

They were highly modified for stealth operations, and the only reason anyone knows about them is because one was damaged in the raid. It was destroyed on-site, but images of the wreckage and its pieces have been shown by various media outlets. That debris helped China develop its own upgraded Z-20 stealth helicopter (based on the U.S. MH-60), so the operation wasn't entirely successful in destroying the damaged equipment beyond recognition. While little is known about the choppers used in the raid, what is available about their capabilities suggests the U.S. has some seriously upgraded UH-60Ms in its inventory.