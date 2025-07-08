How Many Black Hawk Helicopters Does The US Have?

LQThe Black Hawk helicopter (or UH-60) was developed by Sikorsky as a replacement for the aging Bell UH-1 Iroquois and has been in service since 1979. Over the model's long life, more than 5,000 Black Hawks have been built and sold to 36 nations, and these helicopters have racked up over 15 million flight hours. As a testament to the model, 5 million of those hours have come in active combat.

Sikorsky Aircraft was founded in 1925 and purchased by Lockheed Martin in 2015, which now builds and sells the the very special and valued Black Hawk for the U.S. military. The US currently has 2,276 Black Hawk helicopters on active duty, accounting for more than 3/4 of its combat helicopter fleet. With such a long lifespan, many different iterations of the Black Hawk have been developed, including S-70 commercial Black Hawks and the Navy's SH-60 Sea Hawk. This versatility and the fact that it was purpose-built from the beginning as a combat machine makes the Black Hawk highly valuable to military forces.