How Maryland License Plate Laws Are Changing In October 2026

Maryland residents driving vehicles with out-of-state plates will need to be aware of a new state law starting October 1, 2026. Going forward, Maryland residents with vehicles registered in another state will have 60 days to register their vehicles in Maryland. Noncompliance entails financial penalties, possibly escalating to more severe enforcement action.

To clarify, existing state law already gives new Maryland residents 60 days to register their vehicles after moving to the state, but these October 2026 changes add more significant consequences for failing to meet that requirement. Under the new law, a resident's vehicle with an out-of-state plate will first receive a written notice to register the vehicle or get an exemption within 60 days.

If the driver doesn't act on the notice, the vehicle will be subject to a $7-per-day fine for up to 60 additional days. That adds up to a potential $420 fine by the end of the period. If the vehicle still isn't properly registered after 120 days, local jurisdictions are free to pursue civil action against the driver. That might mean towing the vehicle, impounding it, or slapping a boot on the vehicle.