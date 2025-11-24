A Speeding Ticket When You Weren't Even Driving The Car? Yep - It Can Happen

Speeding is one of the more common mistakes that drivers make, and A new tiered speed camera law that went into effect in October 2025 as part of its "SafeZones" program means you can be fined regardless of whether you were actually driving. The system uses a registered‐owner-liability model, which means Maryland issues the citation (up to $425) to the vehicle's registered owner, no matter whether the owner was driving at the time of the violation. All potential violations that are caught by the jurisdiction's SafeZone cameras are reviewed and certified by a law enforcement officer or an ASE system contractor before a ticket is mailed to the registered owner, making sure the process is correct and compliant with Maryland law.

According to mdcourts.gov, speed camera citations are issued to the registered vehicle's owner as a civil violation under Transportation Article §21-809, but even though Maryland usually holds the registered owner responsible, the owner of the vehicle can appeal the citation by submitting a sworn statement identifying the actual driver at the time of the violation, together with any supporting evidence. This process is not automatic and requires the owner to submit a request for a hearing, which must be reviewed by the court or an authorized administrative office. While the registered owner can pay the citation by mail, contesting it requires a court appearance and cannot be resolved by mail. A vehicle that has been reported stolen is the only instance where liability can be shifted to another driver after a review. Other states like Ohio and the District of Columbia have their own procedures for shifting liability or contesting camera-issued citations, however Maryland's system requires a manual review and a formal court or administrative hearing to contest the citation.