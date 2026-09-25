How Florida License Plate Laws Are Changing In October 2026
Florida has been in the headlines regarding its license plate laws over the past year, and now the state is making news in that area again. Starting October 1, 2026, Florida will require organizations that receive money from specialty license plates to provide more financial information to the state. This is being done to give the state more insight into how specialty plate revenue is expected to be used.
This law, SB 246, states that when a new specialty license plate is approved, the organization behind it will have 60 days to deliver a five-year projection to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The projection must show how much money the organization expects to bring in, how it will be spent, what administrative expenses the organization expects to have, and which third parties may receive some of the fees.
This change means that Florida will get several new specialty license plates, including plates for St. Petersburg College, the UFC, and the United States Naval Academy, among others. The state will also create an Endless Summer plate for motorcycles, and motorcycle, as well as motor-vehicle, registrations for the plate will be counted together when determining whether the plate must be discontinued under Florida's existing law. Each new plate has specific rules for how its annual fees can be used, from scholarships to workforce development and more.
Florida's current program for specialty license plates
Once an organization in Florida is approved for a new specialty license plate, the 60-day deadline to report its projections begins. If that report is not delivered, the organization's specialty plate payments can be held until the next regular legislative session. If lawmakers do not give the state direction on what should happen to the money, the plate can be deauthorized. Any undistributed funds will then be transferred to the Highway Safety Operating Trust Fund.
Florida currently has rules governing how money from specialty license plates can be used. Groups and organizations that receive these fees must meet accountability requirements, including providing an annual audit confirming the funds were used as outlined by state law. The funds can typically not be used for commercial or for-profit activities. They also cannot be used for general administrative expenses unless specifically authorized by the state.
Florida already has a substantial specialty license plate program in place, with the state having authorized 132 specialty plates as of October 2025. Before a new plate can be manufactured, its sponsoring organization has to sell at least 3,000 presale vouchers within 24 months. Florida also has a 3,000-registration threshold for existing plates, which means the state can discontinue a plate if its registration numbers remain below that mark for a full year. Additionally, Florida has a limit of 135 specialty plates.