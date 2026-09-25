How Florida License Plate Laws Are Changing In October 2026

Florida has been in the headlines regarding its license plate laws over the past year, and now the state is making news in that area again. Starting October 1, 2026, Florida will require organizations that receive money from specialty license plates to provide more financial information to the state. This is being done to give the state more insight into how specialty plate revenue is expected to be used.

This law, SB 246, states that when a new specialty license plate is approved, the organization behind it will have 60 days to deliver a five-year projection to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. The projection must show how much money the organization expects to bring in, how it will be spent, what administrative expenses the organization expects to have, and which third parties may receive some of the fees.

This change means that Florida will get several new specialty license plates, including plates for St. Petersburg College, the UFC, and the United States Naval Academy, among others. The state will also create an Endless Summer plate for motorcycles, and motorcycle, as well as motor-vehicle, registrations for the plate will be counted together when determining whether the plate must be discontinued under Florida's existing law. Each new plate has specific rules for how its annual fees can be used, from scholarships to workforce development and more.