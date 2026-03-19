No, The First Amendment Doesn't Cover Your Car's Vanity Plate

The U.S. Supreme Court won't touch the debate over whether drivers have a free-speech right to put whatever they want on their license plates. Back in December, the justices refused to hear an appeal from a Tennessee woman who had her controversial vanity plate revoked. In doing so, they left in place the legal framework that has existed for years in many jurisdictions: vanity plates are government speech, not a means of individual expression.

This whole thing started when Tennessean Leah Gilliam had her plate reading "69PWNDU" revoked after driving around with it for more than a decade. After originally approving it, Tennessee officials eventually got enough complaints to realize the message was referencing something sexual. For the record, Gilliam argued it was actually a reference to the year of the moon landing alongside some gaming slang. She sued, lost, and tried to take it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Alas, the Supreme Court's decision not to make a decision still leaves vanity plates in the hands of lower court rulings. That means it's up to the states to regulate what appears on plates. Unfortunately for Gilliam, it also means it's time to start brainstorming something for her next regrettable vanity license plate.