This US State's 2025 List Of Rejected License Plates Is Definitely NSFW

Perhaps more than anywhere else in the world, Americans have an almost intrinsically hardwired need to personalize their vehicles in every conceivable way possible. Just look at the cultural obsession with dashboard hula girls and fuzzy dice hung from rearview mirrors. America was built around and centrally focused on motor vehicles since the turn of the 20th century. Detroit was the birthplace and epicenter of the affordable, mass-produced car. That was followed by the hot rod and muscle car eras that stretched from the 1920s well into the 1970s. In the deep south, what started with bootleggers running moonshine somehow morphed into the juggernaut motorsport known as NASCAR.

Humans love to be creative, and there's almost no better space to do that than on the back of a car. But the Maryland Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Administration decided it was time to put the brakes on some of its more industrious car owners who thought they were ever so clever by somehow managing to slip an endless parade of "not safe for work" embossed verbiage through its original vanity license plate process.

After further review, thousands of the vehicle identifiers were found to be so egregiously NSFW that the state felt it had no choice but to drop the ban hammer. While "YOMAMA," "DRUNK," and "LAMEZ" may not seem particularly offensive in this day and age, others will almost certainly astonish if not outright make you blush